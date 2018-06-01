VIDEO: Tiger Woods holes out for incredible eagle at Memorial

Tiger Woods was already charging in Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament when he sent the crowd into a frenzy with a hole-out eagle at the par-5 11th hole.

Woods was 95 yards out on his third shot and the ball landed just long of the flag before spinning back into the cup.

The eagle got Woods to 5 under for the week, and he’s suddenly in contention and just four shots off the lead at T-18 with plenty of golf left.

Woods followed that up by hitting the flag with his tee shot at the par-3 12th, so he’s looking pretty locked in right now.