What Tiger Woods said after second-round 67 at Memorial

Tiger Woods made a Friday charge at the Memorial Tournament, carding a 5-under 67.

Woods missed a handful of short putts to squander an even lower score, but delivered a thrilling highlight with his hole out eagle at the par-5 11th. After beginning the tournament 4 over through 7, Woods is easily on to the weekend and in contention entering Saturday’s Round 3 at Muirfield Village.

Here’s what Woods had to say after the round.

On whether or not he’s disappointed …

“Yeah, I am. I did not putt well today. It could have been easily a nice little 62 or 63. I turned it into a 67.”

On the eagle at No. 11 …

“I got it down in the fairway and I had 97 yards, which is normally a 60 degree sand wedge for me, but it was perfect with that slope there. I could just take off about 15 yards on the 56 and just hit a little dead one in there and not have it rip back and it worked out perfectly.”

On his ballstriking …

“It was better. I hit some good shots in there and I had nice control of pretty much everything. Unfortunately just didn’t make. I missed a lot of short putts, which is, you know, something I don’t normally do, which is just frustrating. I’ve got to clean that up come this weekend and hopefully, I can get it going and I can play well like this on the weekend and I’ve got a great chance of winning this tournament.”

On the rain delay …

“I wanted to hit that putt, I wanted to keep it going because, yeah, I was in the rhythm of the round. This is my, it’s weird to say, but this is my first delay this year coming back out of it. And I was a little bit worried about how my back was going to feel. I was hoping it wouldn’t, this delay wouldn’t be that long. I didn’t really sit down. I was walking, pacing back and forth, trying to keep it loose, trying to keep myself warm, because these are things that I don’t know yet. This is new, which is strange, I did it for 20-some-odd years. You would think I would understand it, but this is different for me.”

On his success at the Memorial …

“I’ve always felt comfortable here. And this golf course has been the one that I just had a good feeling about, just the way it shapes with the site lines and just everything about it. Over the course of my entire career I’ve really done well on Nicklaus courses. I really have. I have won what, Sherwood about four times, five times, finished second four times. I’ve won at Glen Abbey, Valhalla, here five times. So over the course of my career I’ve done well on Nicklaus courses.”