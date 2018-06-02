Bryson DeChambeau uses hot finish to take 54-hole lead at Memorial

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio:

LEADING: Bryson DeChambeau closed in style Saturday, knocking his approach to 5 feet at the par-4 18th and draining the birdie putt.

It was the end to a 4-under stretch in his final six holes, and DeChambeau overall pieced together a 6-under 66 to move one in front of the field at 14 under.

DeChambeau, 24, has been a name of renown ever since he captured the NCAA Championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year (2015). He proved his talent when he finished T-4 in his pro debut at the 2016 RBC Heritage and then earned his opening PGA Tour victory at last year’s John Deere Classic.

Earlier this year, DeChambeau was in position to win an event where a golfing legend served as a longtime host (the Arnold Palmer Invitational) before Rory McIlroy went on a late run of birdies to run away from the field. DeChambeau finished second that week.

Now he has a chance to avenge that defeat at an event hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

DeChambeau hasn’t missed a cut since Arnie’s tournament and has tacked on a pair more of top-four finishes. But none of them have been a win. He can change that by earning his second PGA Tour title Sunday.

CHASING: Patrick Cantlay, who made a hole-in-one Saturday at the par-3 eighth, was in position to possibly take the 54-hole lead until he hit his tee shot into the water at the last. His closing bogey still gave him a 66, but he’s one back at 13 under. He’s joined at that number by 36-hole co-leaders Joaquin Niemann and Kyle Stanley, who fired 70s on Saturday. Ben An is two back at 12 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: McIlroy’s hot Saturday started early, with the big help of this hole-out eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 fifth…

The precision.

The spin.

THE EAGLE!!@McIlroyRory is now -4 thru 5 after this RIDICULOUS shot from the bunker.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/aDfAgLKoQR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2018

QUOTABLE: “Shooting in the low 60s could have been pretty easy if I had just had putted normally.” – Tiger Woods, on his third-round 67

SHORT SHOTS: Justin Rose makes a pair of late bogeys but remains in contention after a 3-under 69 puts him in solo sixth at 10 under. … Woods has two three-putt bogeys in his last three holes to fall into a 4-under 68. But it’s still a strong round and he’s T-7 at 9 under. … McIlroy fires a day’s best 8-under 64 to rocket 58 spots to a tie for 11th at 8 under overall. … Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler both shoot 68 and are tied for 21st at 7 under. … Phil Mickelson (2-under 70), Dustin Johnson (72) and Jason Day (74) are all tied for 28th at 6 under.