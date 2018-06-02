Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 68 at Memorial

11
By: Kevin Casey | June 2, 2018 4:06 pm
Tiger Woods tied the lead at one point Saturday at the Memorial Tournament before a pair of late bogeys relegated him to a 4-under 68 and content with a spot in the top 10 at 9 under overall.
Still, it was a strong third round from Woods. Here’s a look at his highlights from an inspiring Saturday…
Tiger hits beautiful approaches at Nos. 2 and 3
Tiger makes pristine eagle at No. 5 to get day going
Tiger keeps it up with birdie at No. 6
Tiger closes out front-nine 31 with birdie at No. 9
Tiger reacts to missing 4-footer for birdie at No. 14 that would’ve tied lead
Tiger drains slippery birdie putt at No. 15 to tie lead
Tiger hits beautiful tee shot, twirls club at No. 18
