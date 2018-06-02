Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 68 at Memorial

Tiger Woods tied the lead at one point Saturday at the Memorial Tournament before a pair of late bogeys relegated him to a 4-under 68 and content with a spot in the top 10 at 9 under overall.

Still, it was a strong third round from Woods. Here’s a look at his highlights from an inspiring Saturday…

Tiger hits beautiful approaches at Nos. 2 and 3

The approach on No. 2 for @TigerWoods … 🎯 10 feet left for his first birdie of the day.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/PQOrQ7C2l3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2018

Tiger makes pristine eagle at No. 5 to get day going

Tiger keeps it up with birdie at No. 6

Tiger closes out front-nine 31 with birdie at No. 9

Tiger reacts to missing 4-footer for birdie at No. 14 that would’ve tied lead

Strokes Gained: Putting this week … Tiger ranks 78th of the 81 players to make the cut. pic.twitter.com/J23RyIMfa9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2018

Tiger drains slippery birdie putt at No. 15 to tie lead

Tiger hits beautiful tee shot, twirls club at No. 18