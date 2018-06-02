How you can watch final round of Memorial Tournament live

The threat of bad weather has led to some very early tee times Sunday for the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

TV viewers will be able to see limited coverage live, from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel, with most of the day’s televised offerings being aired on tape delay by Golf Channel and CBS in the afternoon.

The entire tournament will be available live on line, via a combination of PGA Tour Live, GolfChannel.com and CBSSports.com.

Play begins at 7:30 a.m. with groups of three going off the first and tenth tees. Tiger Woods (-9) is set to go off at 9:10 a.m. from the first tee.

The lead group of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Kyle Stanley begin from No. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Final Round TV Schedule

8:30-10:45 a.m. (Golf Channel) Live

12-2:15 p.m. (Golf Channel) Taped

2:30 p.m.-Finish (CBS) Taped

Final Round Live Streaming