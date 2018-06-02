Live blog: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 12:30-2:45 p.m.; Sunday, 12-2:15 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday, 12:30-2:45 p.m.; Sunday, 12-2:15 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:10 a.m.-6 p.m.

11 back to start the day.

5 back walking to the 12th tee. Rory continues to roll at @MemorialGolf.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/bmtOgJHDEm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2018

• • •

Memorial Tournament Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (10:40 a.m. ET): Are low scores out there Saturday at Muirfield Village? They sure are!

Rory McIlroy is 6 under through 11 on his round and rocketed 54 spots to a tie for 15th at 6 under. The same with Chris Kirk (through 14), and he made the cut on the number, like McIlroy, after making par following a topped tee shot. David Lingmerth is 7 under through eight and now T-3 at 9 under.

Of course, once the lead groups go off, they will make birdies, too, we imagine, and these guys won’t be so far up the leaderboard. Regardless, this is nice to see.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js