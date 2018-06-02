WATCH Tiger Woods fire front-nine 31 to rocket near lead at Memorial

We all thought this could be an electric Saturday from Tiger Woods, and thus far it has been.

Woods, who began the day six back, missed three good birdie chances at Nos. 2-4 to open his third round at the Memorial Tournament. But just as frustration set in, he pounced.

He made a beautiful eagle at the par-5 fifth, birdied his next two holes and finished off a front-nine 5-under 31 with a birdie at the par-4 ninth.

By that time, he had reached 10 under and was one back of the lead.

Here are the highlights of how he got there:

This may be the start of a very special Saturday.