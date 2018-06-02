VIDEO: Tiger Woods ties Memorial lead by draining slick birdie putt

Mark it down: Late on a Saturday afternoon in early June 2018, Tiger Woods is tied for the lead at the Memorial Tournament.

Woods has been on fire in the third round at Muirfield Village, going out in 5-under 31 after an eagle-birdie-birdie-par-birdie stretch to end that nine.

He was within one and actually had a 4-footer for birdie at the par-4 14th to tie the lead. The place was ready to erupt, until Woods hit the right lip and the ball went on by.

He played the par-5 15th poorly, with a hooked drive, a lay up into the fairway and an average wedge to 14 feet.

But Woods made up for it all when he got up to the slick left-to-right swinger for birdie and drained it for a tie for the lead. Watch and enjoy…

The fist pump was fully warranted, as was this crowd roar. What a treat this Saturday has been.