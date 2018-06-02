What Tiger Woods said after climbing leaderboard in Round 3 of Memorial

Tiger Woods shot up the leaderboard with a 31 on the front nine Saturday at the Memorial.

He cooled off with a 1-over 37 on the back nine for a 4-under 68 in Round 3. He was tied for the lead at one point after a birdie at the par-5 15th, but closed with bogeys at 16 and 18 for a disappointing finish.

Woods is now 9 under for the week entering the final round and was four shots off the lead when he finished his round Saturday afternoon.

Here’s what Woods had to say.

On the round …

“I know I shot 68 today but, again, that’s probably the highest score I could have possibly shot today. I played really, really well. I played beautifully, actually. Had total control of what I was doing out there and just didn’t finish it off.”

On wasting excellent ballstriking rounds …

“I am definitely not taking advantage of how well I’m hitting it. As I said earlier, this is probably the highest scores I could have shot. I’ve shot, what, could have easily shot 62 or 63 yesterday and could have easily shot 63 or 64 without doing much today. I hit the ball well enough to. Shooting in the low 60s could have been pretty easy if I had just had putted normally.”

On whether or not his game is good enough to win right now …

“Well, I was at 11-under par, and I had wasted a bunch of shots the last two days and I was 4-over par in the first round, so you do the math.”

On his progress through the comeback …

“I’ve got a good feel for what I’m doing. Even when I wasn’t feeling my best on the first day, I was able to make some tweaks to get it around and be able to turn a pretty substantially high number into a round that kept me in the tournament. And that’s what I was saying earlier, is that that round, turning that score around, shooting even par kept me in the tournament. It’s not going to certainly win me the tournament, but it kept me in it. I could have easily shot myself out of it, but I gave myself a chance and then lo and behold I do what I did yesterday and today, for most of the day, it was pretty darn good.”