Ariya Jutanugarn wins U.S. Women's Open in playoff after blowing 7-shot lead

After collapsing down the stretch, Ariya Jutanugarn regrouped to defeat Hyo Joo Kim in a playoff at the U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek. Jutanugarn held a 7-shot lead early in the round before falling into a two-hole aggregate playoff.

Jutanugarn and Kim were even after two holes and moved on to sudden death, where Jutanugarn finally sealed the win with an up and down for par in the fourth playoff hole at No. 18.

Kim birdied the first playoff hole and made bogey on the second, while Jutanugarn had a pair of pars. They each made par on the third playoff hole.

Jutanugarn was cruising before the first sign of trouble, a triple-bogey 7 at the par-4 10th hole. She made bogey on her final two holes and failed to get up and down out of a bunker on 18 for the win in regulation.

Kim stayed steady down the stretch, making birdies at 12 and 15 and finishing with three straight pars to get into the playoff at 11 under.