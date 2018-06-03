Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie in playoff to win Memorial

Here is a recap of Sunday’s final round at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio:

WINNER: Bryson DeChambeau is a PGA Tour winner again.

DeChambeau failed to hole his 8-footer for par to win the Memorial in regulation, but he wasn’t fazed.

He fell into a three-way playoff with Byeong Hun An and Kyle Stanley. A bogey at the opening playoff hole (No. 18), eliminated Stanley. The second extra hole (No. 18 again) saw An hit an incredible flop to 3 feet for a potentially huge par save.

But DeChambeau had a 10-footer for birdie and ended it all by draining the putt. The 54-hole leader struggled all day to find fairways, only hitting five of 14 in regulation Sunday, yet still found a way to play his first 17 holes in 2 under.

He was 16 under for the tournament as he played the final hole of regulation and was tied with Kyle Stanley, who made four straight birdies from Nos. 14-17, for the lead.

Stanley missed his 15-foot par effort to open the door for DeChambeau, who failed to close. Two holes later, DeChambeau indeed finished things off.

DeChambeau, 24, has been a name of renown ever since he captured the NCAA Championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year (2015). He proved his talent when he finished T-4 in his pro debut at the 2016 RBC Heritage and then earned his opening PGA Tour victory at last year’s John Deere Classic.

Earlier this year, DeChambeau was in position to win an event where a golfing legend served as a longtime host (the Arnold Palmer Invitational) before Rory McIlroy went on a late run of birdies to run away from the field. DeChambeau finished second that week.

But now he has a first at the tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus. A pretty nice run for the 24-year-old.

JUST MISSED: An and Stanley of course were close, reaching a playoff but falling short. Stanley was five back with five to play before his incredible run of birdies that ended with him draining a winding 30-footer for birdie at 17. He closed in 70. An fired a 3-under 69 to come from two behind and give himself a chance. Patrick Cantlay birdied four of his first eight holes to take a two-shot lead at 17 under, but he never made another one. In fact, he bogeyed Nos. 12, 14 and 17 to drop to 14 under and couldn’t make a 26-footer for birdie at the 72nd to give him a chance to make a playoff. He placed in solo fourth at 14 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Bryson’s putt to win? Bryson’s putt to win…

QUOTABLE: To come…

SHORT SHOTS: Peter Uihlein fires a closing 6-under 66 to jump to solo fifth at 13 under. … Joaquin Niemann closes in 73 to fall from a tie for second to a tie for sixth at 12 under. That finish, though, should be enough to secure him special temporary status on the PGA Tour. … Justin Rose also finishes in a tie for sixth at 12 under. … Dustin Johnson (final-round 67), Justin Thomas (68), Rickie Fowler (68) and Rory McIlroy (69) all tied for eighth at 11 under. … Phil Mickelson closes in 68 to tie for 13th at 10 under. … Tiger Woods plummets to a tie for 23rd at 9 under after a Sunday 72. … David Lingmerth, the 2015 champion here, finishes in a tie for 29th at 8 under. … Adam Scott closes in 73 to drop 24 spots to a tie for 35th at 7 under. With that, he likely won’t make the OWGR top 60 cutoff for a spot in the U.S. Open. The cutoff comes after next week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic, and Scott entered this week at No. 65. In order to make it into the year’s second major, he may have to go through his sectional qualifier. A high finish, though, at FedEx (if he plays) might still get him into the top 60 and earn him a U.S. Open spot.