What Bryson DeChambeau said after winning Memorial

Bryson DeChambeau made a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Memorial Tournament to earn his second PGA Tour victory.

Here’s what he had to say after earning the title:

On how he got the win:

“It’s an honor, I can’t believe I did it today. I knew I was struggling with my ball-striking all week. I was putting great, wedging it great around the greens and was fortunate enough to somehow get it back into play and get up and down pretty much almost every hole.”

On what winning Jack Nicklaus’ event means:

“I can’t even describe it right now. Just to be able to win his event, it’s such an honor. He’s the greatest to play, and to be able to do that, I’m speechless.”