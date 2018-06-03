Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Bryson DeChambeau, Memorial Tournament

Bryson DeChambeau Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Equipment

The gear Bryson DeChambeau used to win the 2018 Memorial Tournament:

DRIVER: Cobra King LTD Pro (8.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 75X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Cobra King LTD Black (14.5 degrees), King F8+ (17.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 85X shafts

IRONS: Cobra One-Length Utility (4, 5),  Cobra King Forged One Length (6-PW), with True Temper X7 shafts

WEDGES: Cobra King V Grind (50, 55, 60 degrees), with True Temper X7 shafts

PUTTER: SIK Kinematics prototype

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B X

