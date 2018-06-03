Early Haskins Award contenders for 2018-19 season

Now that the 2017-18 college golf season is in the books, it’s time to start looking ahead to next season, specifically the race for the 2019 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

The Haskins Award is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. Winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald.

Golfweek keeps everyone up to date all season with its Haskins Award Watch List.

Here is a look at the early contenders:

1. Justin Suh, Sr., USC: Suh won five times as a junior, yet didn’t get a chance to compete in the NCAA Championship.

2. Collin Morikawa, Sr., Cal:Like Suh, Morikawa didn’t advance to the NCAA Championship, but he did have one of the top seasons in Division I golf.

3. Braden Thornberry, Sr., Ole Miss:The 2017 Haskins Award winner won four times as a junior and should add more titles as a senior.

4. Matt Wolff, Soph., Oklahoma State:Introduced himself to the college golf world with unique swing and strong performance at NCAAs. But truth is, Phil Mickelson Award winner was impressive all season.

5. Chandler Phillips, Sr., Texas A&M:Won four times, including a regional title, as a junior, though didn’t have his best performance at Karsten Creek.

6. Brad Dalke, Sr., Oklahoma: Coming back for senior year and will be leader for Sooners.

7. Zach Bauchou, Sr., Oklahoma State:Posted an 8-and-7 victory in the NCAA finals against Alabama and is a consistent score for Cowboys.

8. Davis Riley, Sr., Alabama:Topped the Haskins watch list last fall before falling back, yet came alive in NCAA match play.

9. Noah Goodwin, Soph., SMU:Former No. 1-ranked junior arrived last spring and should be Mustangs top threat next season.

10. Brandon Mancheno, Soph., Auburn: Capped solid debut season with playoff loss at NCAA Championship.

11. John Pak, Soph., Florida State:Posted a pair of victories in his freshman campaign and should be Seminoles’ No. 1 guy all next season.

12. Cameron Young, Sr., Wake Forest:Battled injuries as a junior, but has the talent and power to be one of best players in Division I.

13. Stephen Franken, Jr., North Carolina State:Won ACC Player of the Year and helped Wolfpack to NCAA Championship appearance as a sophomore.

14. Patrick Martin, Sr., Vanderbilt:Should bounce back from a junior season in which he finished outside the top 50 in the rankings.

15. Garrett Barber, Fr., LSU:Incoming freshman is a ballstriking machine and proved he can beat high-level amateurs at the Jones Cup.