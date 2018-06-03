Complete coverage: 2018 U.S. Open sectional qualifying

The longest day in golf has arrived.

U.S. Open sectional qualifying will take place Monday at 10 sites across the U.S. and another in England.

We’ll keep track of the scores and bring you recaps of every sectional as it finishes:

Surrey, England

Walton Heath GC

Live scoring | Tee times

The day’s first qualifier will feature Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood, Beef Johnston, Thomas Pieters, Paul Dunne, Chris Paisley, George Coetzee, Sam Horsfield, Chase Koepka, Austin Connelly, Scott Jamieson and Thorbjorn Olesen, among others.

• • •

Daly City, Calif.

Lake Merced GC/The Olympic Club (Ocean)

Live scoring | Tee times

A strong amateur contingent highlights the field as Cal’s Collin Morikawa, USC’s Justin Suh, Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala and UNLV’s SHintaro Ban are in the field. So is Allen Geiberger Jr., son of Mr. 59, and 2013 NCAA individual champion Max Homa.

• • •

Jupiter, Fla.

The Bear’s Club

Live scoring | Tee times

Cameron Tringale, Alex Cejka, Jack Maguire and Sam Saunders are among the pros competing while Andy Zhang, Luis Gagne and Alabama commit Canon Claycomb highlight the amateurs.

• • •

Roswell, Ga.

Ansley GC (Settindown Creek)

Live scoring | Tee times

Tadd Fujikawa is attempting to qualify again for the U.S. Open, as Gene Sauers, Stephan Jaeger, D.J. Trahan and Jason Bohn. Mid-am Garrett Rank is also in the field, as is Jack Nicklaus Award winner S.M. Lee of Dalton State.

• • •

Rockville, Md.

Woodmont CC

Live scoring | Tee times

Billy Hurley III headlines this field that also includes some Web.om Tour guys, including Martin Trainor and Ed Loar. Virginia Tech’s Mark Lawrence, a U.S. Amateur semifinalist last year, is also competing.

• • •

Summit, N.J.

Canoe Brook CC

Live scoring | Tee times

PGA Tour players Abraham Ancer, Johnson Wagner and Rob Oppenheim are teeing it up. So is Shinnecock Hills head pro Jack Druga, and mid-ams Scott Harvey and Stewart Hagestad. Vanderbilt grad Theo Humphrey is competing as an amateur, as is Wake Forest rising senior Cameron Young.

• • •

Columbus, Ohio

Brookside G&CC/Lakes G&CC

Live scoring | Tee times

A long list of PGA Tour winners headline this sectional, including Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray, Rod Pampling, Nick Watney, Danny Lee, Stewart Cink, Ryan Armour, Andrew Landry, Ted Potter Jr., Emiliano Grillo, Aaron Baddelye, Russell Knox, Kevin Na, David Lingmerth, Vijay Singh, Shane Lowry, Kevin Streelman and Patton Kizzire. Other notable pros include Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler, Will Zalatoris, Shubhankar Sharma, Ollie Schniederjans, Joaquin Niemann, Julian Suri and Curtis Luck. Texas grad Scottie Scheffler will try to qualify for a third U.S. Open. Amateurs in the field include ACC Player of the Year Stephen Franken from N.C. State and Oklahoma State’s Kristoffer Ventura.

• • •

Springfield, Ohio

Springfield CC

Live scoring | Tee times

PGA Tour players James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Zac Blair, Brice Garnett and Corey Conners are entered, as are new pros Dylan Meyer out of Illinois and Doc Redman out of Clemson.

• • •

Portland, Ore.

Portland GC

Live scoring | Tee times

Past Masters champ Mike Weird and Tony Finau’s brother, Gipper, highlight the pros in the field while the amateur crowd includes former Oregon player Sulman Raza and West Florida’s Chandler Blanchet.

• • •

Memphis, Tenn.

Ridgeway CC/Colonial CC (South)

Live scoring | Tee times

A large PGA Tour presence will tee it up, including Tom Lovelady, Scott Stallings, Ben Crane, Scott Piercy, Peter Malnati, Scott Brown, Matt Every Geoff Ogilvy, Mackenzie Hughes, Austin Cook, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Hunter Mahan, Retief Goosen, Wes Bryan, Harris English, J.B. Holmes, Steve Stricker, Blayne Barber, Vaughn Taylor, Rory Sabbatini. Sam Burns is also in the field along with some notable amateurs, including Ole Miss’ Braden Thornberry, Alabama’s Davis Riley, former Oklahoma teammates Grant Hirschman, Brad Dalke, Vanderbilt teammates Patrick Martin and John Augenstein, junior golfers Turner Hosch and Joe Pagdin. Oregon’s Norman Xiong will play as a pro.

• • •

Richmond, Texas

Shadow Hawk GC

Live scoring | Tee times

Angel Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open champion, will compete, as will long-hitting Cameron Champ, who made the cut last year at Erin Hills. Four Oklahoma State players will play their first events since the Cowboys won the NCAA Championship – Viktor Hovland, Matt Wolff, Stratton Nolen and Brendon Jelley. LSU teammates Nathan Jeansonne and Philip Barbaree are in the field along with Baylor teammates Cooper Dossey and Braden Bailey.