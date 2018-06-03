European Tour power rankings: June 4-10

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of June 4-11, 2018:

10. Ian Poulter

Tied for eighth at Italian Open for his fifth finish of T-11 or better in seven starts.

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Fourth at Italian Open is his second consecutive top-10.

8. Henrik Stenson

Top-25 streak moves to five after T-13 at Memorial.

7. Tommy Fleetwood

Posted four rounds in the 60s en route to T-23 at Italian Open.

6. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Continues climb up world rankings with T-13 at Muirfield Village.

5. Alex Noren

Swede’s T-23 finish in Italy was highlighted by a third-round 66.

4. Jon Rahm

Taking two weeks off before returning to action at U.S. Open.

3. Francesco Molinari

Backed up BMW PGA win with second at Italian Open.

2. Rory McIlroy

Shot 64-69 on the weekend to tie for eighth at Muirfield Village.

1. Justin Rose

World No. 3 backed up Colonial victory with T-6 showing at Memorial.