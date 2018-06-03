Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 72 at Memorial

Tiger Woods had a lackluster final-round 72 on Sunday at the Memorial Tournament.

There were highlights, though, from a day where he dropped from inside the top 10 to barely inside the top 25. Here they are…

Tiger starts with birdie at No. 1

Tiger birdies No. 11 after tough bogey

Tiger goes OB and then saves bogey at No. 13

