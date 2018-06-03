Justin Thomas: Bud Cauley 'doing a lot better' after car accident

DUBLIN, Ohio – Two days after PGA Tour golfer Bud Cauley was hospitalized after a serious car accident, Cauley’s friend and fellow Tour player Justin Thomas said Cauley is “doing a lot better.”

Cauley, 28, was injured Friday evening in a car accident, Cauley’s agency, IMG, confirmed to Golfweek on Saturday. He was a passenger in a car with three other people at the time of the crash, and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to Golf Channel, Cauley broke five right ribs, had a collapsed right lung and a fractured lower left leg.

“No offense to anything with the tournament, but I didn’t care to be here yesterday,” said Thomas, who shot 4-under 68 Saturday after spending most of the previous night in the hospital with Cauley. He also shot 68 Sunday to finish at 11 under.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about it and thinking about him and I just really wanted to get done and go to the hospital. So I truly have no idea how I shot 4 under.”

Thomas confirmed that Cauley did indeed have broken ribs, a collapsed lung and broken leg. But after visiting Cauley on Saturday, Thomas said his friend was in good spirits, talking and laughing, and was scheduled to have surgery Sunday.

“It calmed me a lot of after seeing him,” Thomas said. “I couldn’t hit a shot, couldn’t play a hole without thinking about him. And my buddy, (James) Whis, who was there as well in the car yesterday. … So both of those guys, it’s just, it sucks when your best friend’s in a serious car accident and there’s nothing you can do and nothing he can do. So but he’s doing a lot better.”