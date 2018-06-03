Live blog: Bryson DeChambeau (-16) in lead late at Memorial

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

**REMINDER: Tee times have been moved up due to expected inclement weather**

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern, only live options listed

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (8:30-10:45 a.m.)

Golf Channel (8:30-10:45 a.m.) LIVE STREAMING: PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for featured groups; 8:30-10:45 a.m., Golfchannel.com; 11 a.m.-finish, CBSSports.com

“Shooting in the low 60s could have been pretty easy if I had just had putted normally." Yet, Tiger is right there at Memorial… https://t.co/KwUCrmJKa8 — Golfweek (@golfweek) June 2, 2018

Memorial Tournament Tracker

UPDATE No. 6 (1:40 p.m. ET): DeChambeau and Cantlay both bogey the 14th.

DeChambeau still leads by one, but he’s at 16 under now. Cantlay is 15 under and Kyle Stanley is now 13 under after birdieing the same hole.

UPDATE No. 5 (1:11 p.m. ET): Bryson DeChambeau is your new solo leader.

DeChambeau birdies Nos. 11 and 12 to move to 17 under. He was one back after his birdie at the par-5 11th and a two-shot swing came at the par-3 12th when Patrick Cantlay bogeyed. So things changing quickly.

Oh, and DeChambeau is doing it despite horrible driving. He’s missed his last seven fairways and has played that stretch in 3 under.

UPDATE No. 4 (11:55 a.m. ET): Cantlay birdies the eighth as well and he now leads by two at 17 under.

UPDATE No. 3 (11:45 a.m. ET): Patrick Cantlay birdies the seventh to move out in front alone at 16 under. DeChambeau and Stanley are now one back.

UPDATE No. 2 (11:30 a.m. ET): The leaders are now at 15 under. Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Kyle Stanley are all at that number playing the par-5 seventh.

Rory McIlroy goes out in 3-under 33 and is four back at 11 under. Tiger Woods is there as well as he plays the par-4 ninth.

UPDATE No. 1 (9:55 a.m. ET): Joaquin Niemann birdies the second to move to 14 under.

That means we have a tie at the top, as Bryson DeChambeau pars the first to stay at 14 under.

