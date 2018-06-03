Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of June 4-11, 2018:
10. Sung Hyun Park
Shockingly poor performance for defending champ at U.S. Women’s Open. Fourth MC of the year.
9. Jin Young Ko
Couple of weekend rounds under par moved her into tie for 17th at USWO. Ranks first in GIR and second in driving accuracy.
8. Michelle Wie
Championship derailed by a third-round 76. Tie for 10th marks best USWO finish since she won in 2014.
7. Moriya Jutanugarn
Worst showing of the year for Mo. Ranks second in birdies behind her sister.
6. Lexi Thompson
Weekend 70s vaulted Thompson into tie for fifth. Will skip next week’s ShopRite.
5. Brooke Henderson
Withdrew after the first round due to a family illness.
4. Jessica Korda
Nothing clicked. Didn’t see the weekend for the first time this year.
3. Shanshan Feng
Abysmal showing for Feng, who notched her first MC of the season.
2. Inbee Park
Struggled with her irons, but still managed her ninth career top-10 at the Women’s Open.
1. Ariya Jutanugarn
Surviving Shoal Creek could lead to another monster year for the easygoing Thai star. Gwk
Comments