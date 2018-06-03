Digital Edition
LPGA power rankings: June 4-10

May 31, 2018; Shoal Creek, AL, USA; Lexi Thompson hits from the sand on to the seventh green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Championship golf tournament at Shoal Creek. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of June 4-11, 2018:

10. Sung Hyun Park

Shockingly poor performance for defending champ at U.S. Women’s Open. Fourth MC of the year.

9. Jin Young Ko

Couple of weekend rounds under par moved her into tie for 17th at USWO. Ranks first in GIR and second in driving accuracy.

8. Michelle Wie

Championship derailed by a third-round 76. Tie for 10th marks best USWO finish since she won in 2014.

7. Moriya Jutanugarn

Worst showing of the year for Mo. Ranks second in birdies behind her sister.

6. Lexi Thompson

Weekend 70s vaulted Thompson into tie for fifth. Will skip next week’s ShopRite.

5. Brooke Henderson

Withdrew after the first round due to a family illness.

4. Jessica Korda

Nothing clicked. Didn’t see the weekend for the first time this year.

3. Shanshan Feng

Abysmal showing for Feng, who notched her first MC of the season.

2. Inbee Park

Struggled with her irons, but still managed her ninth career top-10 at the Women’s Open.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Surviving Shoal Creek could lead to another monster year for the easygoing Thai star. Gwk

