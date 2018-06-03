PGA Tour power rankings: June 4-10

Here are the Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of June 4-11, 2018:

20. Marc Leishman

After runner-up finish at Byron Nelson, he shot 76 in the final round to finish T-62 at the Memorial Tournament.

19. Brooks Koepka

After a week off, the defending U.S. Open champion will tee it up in Memphis.

18. Paul Casey

Looking to redeem himself in two weeks after contending then falling to 26th last year at Erin Hills.

17. Henrik Stenson

T-13 showing at Memorial is his fifth finish of T-13 or better in last nine worldwide starts.

16. Alex Noren

Getting some starts in on the European Tour before returning at Shinnecock Hills.

15. Brian Harman

Taking off two weeks entering the U.S. Open, in which he tied for second a year ago.

14. Jordan Spieth

Putting becoming a huge concern, and his missed cut at Memorial certainly doesn’t help his confidence.

13. Webb Simpson

Players champ didn’t play Jack’s Tournament after missing cut at Colonial.

12. Bryson DeChambeau

After posting four top-5s this season, he picks up his first win of the year at Memorial.

11. Rickie Fowler

T-8 finish at Memorial was his best since runner-up finish at Masters.

10. Rory McIlroy

Following BMW PGA runner-up with T-8 at Memorial will give him confidence entering U.S. Open.

9. Tiger Woods

Was tied for the Memorial lead on Saturday, but couldn’t make enough putts and settled for T-23 finish.

8. Bubba Watson

Third-round 77 put a damper on an otherwise solid week at Jack’s Place, which was capped with a T-44 finish.

7. Patrick Reed

Shot 73 alongside Woods in Round 3 before tying for 29th at Memorial.

6. Phil Mickelson

T-13 finish at Memorial was highlighted by a second-round 66, though DeChambeau bumped him to ninth in Ryder Cup standings.

5. Jon Rahm

Highest-ranked player (fourth) to not play Jack’s Tournament. Will return at U.S. Open.

4. Dustin Johnson

In 12 starts this season he has finished inside the top 25 all but once, including at Muirfield Village, where he was T-8.

3. Jason Day

Despite promising start, went 74-74 on the weekend to slip to T-44 at Memorial.

2. Justin Rose

Overcomes opening 71 at Muirfield Village to finish T-6 and back up his victory at Colonial nicely.

1. Justin Thomas

Continues to pad FedEx Cup lead with T-8 finish at Memorial, his sixth top-10 of the season. Gwk