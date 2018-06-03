Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Pro golf schedule: June 4-10

Jun 10, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Ben Crane hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Pro golf schedule: June 4-10

Digital Edition

Pro golf schedule: June 4-10

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of June 4-11, 2018.

PGA Tour

What: FedEx St. Jude Classic
When: June 7-10
Where: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

LPGA

What: ShopRite LPGA Classic
When: June 8-10
Where: Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J.

European Tour

What: Shot Clock Masters
When: June 7-10
Where: Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, Austria

PGA Tour Champions

What: Principal Charity Classic
When: June 8-10
Where: Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

Web.com Tour

What: Rust-Oleum Championship
When: June 7-10
Where: Ivanhoe Club, Ivanhoe, Ill. Gwk

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

32m

Digital Edition 32m ago

THE FORECADDIE Jack Nicklaus has had un-Bearable moments caddying for sons > BY THE NUMBERS Phil Mickelson’s game a good fit for (…)

More Digital Edition
Home