Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of June 4-11, 2018.
PGA Tour
What: FedEx St. Jude Classic
When: June 7-10
Where: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
LPGA
What: ShopRite LPGA Classic
When: June 8-10
Where: Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J.
European Tour
What: Shot Clock Masters
When: June 7-10
Where: Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, Austria
PGA Tour Champions
What: Principal Charity Classic
When: June 8-10
Where: Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
Web.com Tour
What: Rust-Oleum Championship
When: June 7-10
Where: Ivanhoe Club, Ivanhoe, Ill. Gwk
Comments