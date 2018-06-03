Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of June 4-11, 2018.

PGA Tour

What: FedEx St. Jude Classic

When: June 7-10

Where: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

LPGA

What: ShopRite LPGA Classic

When: June 8-10

Where: Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J.

European Tour

What: Shot Clock Masters

When: June 7-10

Where: Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, Austria

PGA Tour Champions

What: Principal Charity Classic

When: June 8-10

Where: Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

Web.com Tour

What: Rust-Oleum Championship

When: June 7-10

Where: Ivanhoe Club, Ivanhoe, Ill. Gwk