Scoreboard: May 28-June 3, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, May 31-June 3

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau | Full results, earnings

European Tour

Italian Open

Gardagolf CC, Brescia, Italy, May 31-June 3

Winner: Thorbjorn Olesen | Full results, earnings

LPGA

U.S. Women’s Open

Shoal Creek GC, Birmingham, Ala., May 31-June 3

Winner: Ariya Jutanugarn | Full results

• • •

Other pro tours

• • •

College men

NCAA Division I Championship

Karsten Creek GC, Stillwater, Okla., May 25-30

Team winner: Oklahoma State | Match-play results

Individual winner: Broc Everett, Augusta | Stroke-play leaderboard: TeamIndividual

• • •

College women

NCAA Division I Championship

Karsten Creek GC, Stillwater, Okla., May 18-23

Team winner: Arizona | Match-play results

Individual winner: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest | Stroke-play leaderboard: TeamIndividual

• • •

Junior

AJGA

Thunderbird International Junior (Boys)

Grayhawk GC (Raptor), Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-28

Winner: Pierceson Coody | Full results

 

Thunderbird International Junior (Girls)

Grayhawk GC (Raptor), Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-28

Winner: Yuka Saso | Full results

• • •

Standings

• • •

Money leaders

• • •

Rankings

