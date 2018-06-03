Scoreboard: May 28-June 3, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, May 31-June 3
Winner: Bryson DeChambeau | Full results, earnings
European Tour
Italian Open
Gardagolf CC, Brescia, Italy, May 31-June 3
Winner: Thorbjorn Olesen | Full results, earnings
LPGA
U.S. Women’s Open
Shoal Creek GC, Birmingham, Ala., May 31-June 3
Winner: Ariya Jutanugarn | Full results
• • •
Other pro tours
- Web.com Tour: Rex Hospital Open
- Mackenzie Tour: Freedom 55 Financial Open
- PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Quito Open
- European Challenge Tour: Swiss Challenge
- Japan Golf Tour: JGT Championship Mori Building Cup
- Korean Tour: KB Finance LIIV Championship
• • •
College men
NCAA Division I Championship
Karsten Creek GC, Stillwater, Okla., May 25-30
Team winner: Oklahoma State | Match-play results
Individual winner: Broc Everett, Augusta | Stroke-play leaderboard: Team … Individual
• • •
College women
NCAA Division I Championship
Karsten Creek GC, Stillwater, Okla., May 18-23
Team winner: Arizona | Match-play results
Individual winner: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest | Stroke-play leaderboard: Team … Individual
• • •
Junior
AJGA
Thunderbird International Junior (Boys)
Grayhawk GC (Raptor), Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-28
Winner: Pierceson Coody | Full results
Thunderbird International Junior (Girls)
Grayhawk GC (Raptor), Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-28
Winner: Yuka Saso | Full results
• • •
