Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-10) hits ball OB and bogeys to fall out of top 10

Tiger Woods enters Sunday with a chance for PGA Tour win No. 80.

He begins the day five shots back, but you never know after rounds of 67 and 68 that could’ve been so much better. The action is early on Sunday due to forecasts of poor weather.

We’ll follow his entire final round, shot by shot. Keep up with it all below…

Hole No. 16: Par 3, 192 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:38 p.m. ET): Tiger actually takes this a bit left of the hole despite water being left and the ball ends up about 40 feet beyond the pin. Not bad.

Hole No. 15: Par 5, 528 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:17 p.m. ET): He takes out driver … YES, perfect down the right-center. He’ll have an iron second shot from the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (1:23 p.m. ET): A 2-iron from 245 yards … and this one is left. Tiger yells fore as this ball sails into the gallery on the hill left. He’s safe and has plenty of green to work with, but that’s not easy. And of course, that was just a bad second shot.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:28 p.m. ET): TA great lie from over there, but Tiger hits this a touch too soft. The ball lands 10 feet short of the cup and slopes down to the right about 15 feet under the cup. Not a terrible birdie look, but not what he was searching for.

ON THE GREEN (1:32 p.m. ET): He jammed that through the break and this one runs 4 feet by on the left. That par putt coming back looked nervy but it sneaks in the left side.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 15 (-10 overall, T-13)

Hole No. 14: Par 4, 368 yards

OFF THE TEE (1 p.m. ET): Iron off the tee here, and it’s straight down the center. All you need to do there, he’ll have a wedge second.

APPROACH SHOT (1:04 p.m. ET): That was pretty conservative. You have to be precise to get to that pin on the narrow back shelf and Tiger has his ball finish 20-25 feet short of the cup. Pretty meh, to be honest.

ON THE GREEN (1:10 p.m. ET): That putt is so slippery. All Tiger could really do was lag it up there a couple feet short unless he wanted to risk having 6+ feet left for his remainder. He lags it up just there and rolls in his 2-foot remainder for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 14 (-10 overall, T-12)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 442 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:43 p.m. ET): DISASTER. The driver here goes way right, and that could be OB. Tiger is re-teeing in case. The provisional is launched about 330 yards down the right side of the fairway. Great, but if he’s OB, that means we’re looking at bogey at best.

UPDATE: Tiger did indeed go out of bounds. So he’ll be hitting his fourth shot from well down in the fairway.

FOURTH SHOT (12:51 p.m. ET): Tiger’s second try at that tee shot went 346 yards. Wow. His wedge from 90 yards finishes 4 feet beyond the hole. Nice shot, but he needs that just to make bogey.

ON THE GREEN (12:56 p.m. ET): He drains that no problem. It’s a bogey, though. Tiger is seven back. He can still make a run to try to get in the top 3 or 4, but that’s about it.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 13 (-10 overall, T-12)

Hole No. 12: Par 3, 184 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:30 p.m. ET): Tiger takes 7-iron just left of the flag, and … What. A. Beauty. Perfect distance as this one finishes 7 feet left of the flag and pin-high. Great birdie look upcoming.

ON THE GREEN (12:38 p.m. ET): That was just not good. There was a good deal of break on that left-to-right putt and it was always too low. He taps in for par after that miss. But Tiger’s running out of chances. He might have to birdie out to have a chance to win.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 12 (-11 overall, T-8)

Hole No. 11: Par 5, 567 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:07 p.m. ET): Tiger goes iron off this tee for the second straight day. Odd at this point. It’s down the fairway just fine, but he’s playing this as a three-shot hole.

SECOND SHOT (12:14 p.m. ET): Tiger indeed lays up into wedge range after that iron tee shot. This is in the right side of the fairway about 100 yards from the hole.

THIRD SHOT (12:17 p.m. ET): That’s more like it! Tiger’s wedge from 95 yards lands beyond the pin and spins 3-4 feet under the cup. Now if he can just make that shortie, he has a bounceback birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:24 p.m. ET): Thank you. Buries that birdie putt to at least somewhat blunt the sour taste of missing a short par putt at No. 10. He’s back within six. Still, he needs to berserk from here to truly have a chance to win.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 11 (-11 overall, T-7)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 481 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:44 a.m. ET): Tiger goes driver and he misses left here. That looks like it’s in the bunker there. It’ll just depend on his position and lie what he can do from there. FYI, some dark clouds are really looming. Bad weather may be coming, and possibly soon. Something to keep an eye on.

SECOND SHOT (11:49 a.m. ET): It starts pouring rain for a minute here before Tiger hits, and then it stops. Odd. Anyway, this ball was near the lip and this bunker is deep. Tiger could only wedge forward from here for that reason. He does just that and leaves himself a wedge third.

THIRD SHOT (11:53 a.m. ET): That was huge. Tiger lands this wedge from 86 yards 5 feet in front of the hole, it bounces about 10 feet past and spins 3 feet in front of the cup. That was so pretty. Likely a huge par save now. Tiger is now 6 back and can afford no bogeys if he wants to win.

ON THE GREEN (11:58 a.m. ET): NO!! Tiger pulls that par putt that was at most 4 feet and it misses the hole entirely. That might be the dagger. It’s his first bogey of the day as well. He’s now seven back of Patrick Cantlay.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 10 (-10 overall, T-11)

Hole No. 9: Par 4, 416 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:25 a.m. ET): The driving iron comes out here, and this is a roasted stinger that finds the left-center of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (11:30 a.m. ET): Tiger takes 8-iron from 158 yards, and this is a solid one that finishes 20 feet left of the hole. That pin is dangerously over the water on the right, so that was a good, smart shot. At some point, though, he may need to get more aggressive.

ON THE GREEN (11:38 a.m. ET): That was brutal. Tiger hit a fantastic putt on this left-to-right sweeper and the ball was breaking perfectly, but dove across the hole as it lost speed at the end. Man that was tough to watch. Really could’ve used that birdie. He heads to the back nine four back.

Stats: 5/7 fairways, 6/9 GIR and 14 putts.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 9 (-11 overall, T-9)

Hole No. 8: Par 3, 164 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:16 a.m. ET): An 8-iron from Tiger, and he doesn’t like it. It goes right at the flag, but the ball lands in the intermediate cup right in front of the green and stays there. He’s maybe 20 feet from the hole, but he’ll have an interesting lie. A half-club more, and his ball would’ve been stiff.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:20 a.m. ET): Tiger chips this one and cozies this up a foot short and left of the cup. That will be a pretty simple tap-in, but he could’ve had birdie here if his tee shot was a little better struck.

ON THE GREEN (11:21 a.m. ET): Yep, another par. Steady, but Tiger needs to start making birdies again soon.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 8 (-11 overall, T-9)

Hole No. 7: Par 5, 560 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:55 a.m. ET): Tiger takes driver and it’s down the right side of the fairway. It didn’t seem like he loved it, but it’s just fine and he can go for this green in two.

APPROACH SHOT (11:01 a.m. ET): Tiger takes wood out from 275 yards and yells for it to bite. The ball lands in the middle of the green and then runs just over in the rough. A good shot, though, and he’s just over. If the lie is fine, he can get this up and down just fine. If the lie is bad, he has a shoulder he must go over, so this could get tricky.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:09 a.m. ET): Unlucky with a bad lie there. Tiger plays a high shot and the ball hits on the left edge of the green and comes a yard or two short of landing over the shoulder. He needed to do that to get this close. Instead, the ball kicks straight right and ends up 15-20 feet below the hole. As we said, bad break. That was a really tough shot with that lie.

ON THE GREEN (11:13 a.m. ET): This one finishes low and right and trickles about 2.5 feet low. He does clean up, but that is a disappointing par. As the leaders take advantage of par-5 fifth, Tiger is now four back.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 7 (-11 overall, T-9)

Hole No. 6: Par 4, 440 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:37 a.m. ET): Tiger takes out driver here and this one leaks right. We believe that’s in the bunker over there. His first miss off a non-par 3 tee today.

APPROACH SHOT (10:43 a.m. ET): Tiger was in the bunker. He catches this clean, but too clean. The ball flies to the back edge of the green, hops a bit forward and sticks in the rough just beyond the green. It looks like a fair lie there, but if that ball lands a yard shorter, that ball may’ve spun back inside 10 feet.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:48 a.m. ET): Tiger chopped at that one and got aggressive, as that ball races at the cup. But it just misses on the right and runs 7 feet by. That was not bad from back there, especially from a lie that turned out to be poor at best, and now comes a very important par putt.

ON THE GREEN (10:52 a.m. ET): That’s big. Tiger hits that right-to-lefter softly and it holds on a line that sees the ball curl in the left side of the cup. He couldn’t afford bogey. Nice par, TW.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 6 (-11 overall, T-7)

Hole No. 5: Par 5, 519 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:15 a.m. ET): Three-wood. Twirl.

This ball actually sneaks into the left intermediate, but that’s fine by us. He can absolutely go for this in two.

APPROACH SHOT (10:25 a.m. ET): With a tree about 40 yards up in his direct path, Tiger has to play a sweeping draw here, and it comes out well. The ball lands on the front of the green, releases a little and he’ll have 40 feet for eagle.

ON THE GREEN (10:33 a.m. ET): Tiger lags this first putt 3 feet short, and he cleans up from there for another birdie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 5 (-11 overall, T-6)

Hole No. 4: Par 3, 206 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:03 a.m. ET): Not good. Tiger goes after this left pin but pulls it. The ball ends up in the left greenside bunker. He’s short-sided. His short game will be tested early.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:08 a.m. ET): Wow, that was good. Tiger lands that about 10 feet short of the cup and the ball rolls to about 6 inches under the cup. He made that look way too easy. Great stuff.

ON THE GREEN (9:57 a.m. ET): Tap-in par. Important, as any bogey on a day where he starts five back and birdies are out there is killer.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (-10 overall, T-7)

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 401 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:44 a.m. ET): Iron off this tee is down the fairway. Man, if Tiger drives it this way at Shinnecock … watch out.

APPROACH SHOT (9:51 a.m. ET): This is another wedge from around 125 yards, and he flies this one on the top ridge, it stops quickly, and he’s inside 10 feet left and below the hole for birdie. This is once again a clinic so far.

ON THE GREEN (9:57 a.m. ET): Tiger started that left and the ball just wouldn’t come back. It trickles by a half-ball left of the cup. Another tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (-10 overall, T-7)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 455 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:27 a.m. ET): He leaned left on that 3-wood, but the ball takes a nice kick right and is now in great position as it bounds down the left side of the fairway. The ball-striking continues to be pristine.

APPROACH SHOT (9:34 a.m. ET): That was a 325+ yard drive with a 3-wood. He has just 126 yards in and he safely puts this 15 feet under the hole. Not sensational, but he has another solid look here.

ON THE GREEN (9:40 a.m. ET): That one was always too low and right, but it’s good speed, so it’s an easy tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (-10 overall, T-6)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 470 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:10 a.m. ET): Tiger goes 3-wood and this is right where you want it down the right side of the fairway. Pretty.

APPROACH SHOT (9:17 a.m. ET): This one from 155 yards was nice and smooth. The ball finishes 15 feet left of the flag and just above pin-high. That was textbook. A solid birdie look to start.

ON THE GREEN (9:23 a.m. ET): BOOM! Tiger curls that left-to-righter dead center. A beautiful start.

One hole.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (-10 overall, T-6)

Pre-round

Sunday Red!

Tiger is on course. Before he tees off at 9:10 a.m. ET, here’s a look back at his Saturday…