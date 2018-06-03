Web.com Tour

What: Rex Hospital Open

Where: TPC Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, N.C.

Winner: Joey Garber

Money: $117,000

Score: 18-under 266

Buzz: Garber began the final round three shots off the lead and rallied with a 5-under 66 to secure the victory. Playing in the final pairing, the Web.com Tour rookie made three consecutive birdies at holes No. 2-4 and finished strong with birdies at 15 and 16. It’s the first professional victory for the 26-year-old Georgia graduate, who was ranked No. 1 in the country for much of his senior season and earned first-team Golfweek All-American honors. Garber finished T-30 at the 2017 Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament to secure status this season. He has two additional top-10 finishes on the year and has made the cut in 8 of 13 starts. … Hank Lebioda and Scott Langley finished T-2 at 17 under, while 54-hole leader Michael Johnson finished T-4 after shooting even-par 71 in the final round.