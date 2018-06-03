What Tiger Woods said after disappointing finish at Memorial

Tiger Woods began the final round of the Memorial Tournament just five shots off the lead. He finished with a disappointing even-par 72 to fall out of the top 20 at 9 under for the week.

Despite a rock solid performance tee-to-green, it was statistically one of the worst putting weeks of Woods’ career.

Here’s what Woods had to say about after Round 4 of the Memorial Tournament, his final tune-up ahead of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

On his overall assessment …

“Well, I just need to hit better putts. This week I didn’t really have, didn’t feel comfortable with my lines and my feel was a little bit off. Consequently I missed a bunch of putts. But I hit it really good this week, so that’s a positive going into Shinnecock, where ball striking is going to be a must. Obviously way different golf shots around the greens, lots of bump and runs and putters or spinners. It will be a very different golf course, but overall if I hit the ball like this, I’ll be pleased in two weeks.”

On the Memorial preparing him for the U.S. Open …

“It’s a ballstriker’s golf course. You have to hit the golf ball well here. You cannot fake it around this place. Shinnecock, the way it’s set up with the rough and the fescue and the 7500, par 70, I mean it’s a big, big ballpark. This week, being as soft as it was this week, it’s a big ballpark. You had to carry the ball a long way, you weren’t going to chase it out there. Shinnecock could dry out by the time we play it, you never know. But if it doesn’t, it will be similar to this.”

On his level of satisfaction to be back competing …

“Well it’s incredible to be able to play golf again at this level. Not to have any worries about being able to walk again, like I was. I was struggling there for a while and now I’m on the other end of the spectrum. I don’t have the pain, which is incredible, and I’m able to do this again, something I love and something that I’ve been doing for a very long time. Golf’s been a part of my life ever since I can remember, and I didn’t know if I could ever be a part of the game again. As I said, there was a point in time where I couldn’t walk and this is part of the game. And so I’m able to do this now at this level and go hit the shots I’m hitting and compete and I’ve had a chance to win a few times so far this year.”