Bud Cauley 'thankful to be alive' after scary car accident

Bud Cauley knows how fortunate he was.

Per a Golf Channel report, the 28-year-old on Friday was a passenger in a car accident, one that sent him to a Columbus, Ohio, hospital with five broken right ribs, a collapsed right lung and a fractured lower left leg. Cauley was in Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament, where he missed the cut before suffering those serious injuries.

Justin Thomas, Cauley’s friend, iterated on Sunday that he had spent most of the previous night in the hospital with Cauley and that his nerves calmed down a lot when he saw his buddy was in good spirits and laughing during his visit.

Still, there’s no doubting the severity of what went down. Cauley took to Instagram on Monday to detail his emotions on what happened Friday night:

That is some sobering analysis from Cauley, and we are glad he’s OK and on the mend.

Golf Channel reports that the Dublin Police Department is investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred Friday night. The identities of those involved in the accident were not divulged.

Whatever the case, Cauley is clearly feeling better. That’s good news in light of where he was just three days ago.