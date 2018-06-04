Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Dustin Johnson. Quietly having another strong season, not finishing outside the top 20 and leading the Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green. It seems like the perfect week for a DJ victory. He won here in 2012 and was fifth in 2016, his last trip to Memphis. Also like: Brooks Koepka and Henrik Stenson. Koepka is starting to flex his muscles post-wrist injury, finishing runner-up at Colonial. He also has two top-3 finishes in Memphis. Stenson hasn’t played here since he was T-13 in 2012, but he leads the Tour in greens in regulation and fairways hit.

John Peterson ($6,800). Time is running out for the potential real-estate agent. He’ll play this week and at the Travelers for his last two starts on his major medical extension. I believe he still has great golf left in him. Was T-19 here in 2014. Fade: Adam Scott. If he makes it through sectionals, he’ll withdraw. If he doesn’t, then he’ll have played a lot of golf recently. Felt like he was running on empty at Memorial. Pass.

Dan Kilbridge

Phil Mickelson. His worst result at TPC Southwind over the past five years? A respectable T-11 in 2014. That stretch has also included a pair of runner-up finishes and a solo ninth last season. Playing well lately. Sometimes the obvious pick is also the correct one. Also like: Brooks Koepka. Coming along very nicely since the wrist injury, with a T-11 at the Players Championship and runner-up at the Byron Nelson. Finished T-2 at the St. Jude Classic in 2016 and T-3 in 2015.

Abraham Ancer ($6,900). Faded at the Memorial after a first-round 65 and his stats aren’t very good this season, but he’s made 14 of 20 cuts and has five top-25 finishes. Fade: Daniel Berger. He’s looking for the three-peat, which will obviously make him a popular pick. Just haven’t seen enough from him lately. He’s finished inside the top 15 four times but no top-10s this season. We’re not going to follow the herd on this one.

