U.S. Open sectionals: Adam Scott grabs one of final spots out of Columbus

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

• • •

Columbus, Ohio

Brookside G&CC/Lakes G&CC, Par 72/72

14 spots available

Final scores

MEDALIST(S): Ireland’s Shane Lowry secured his place in his fifth U.S. Open by shooting 68(L)-67(B) and finishing at 9 under along with co-medalist Sungjae Im of South Korea.

Lowry tied for ninth at the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay before sharing runner-up honors a year later at Oakmont. He is currently ranked 84th in the Official World Golf Ranking and was coming off a T-52 showing at the Memorial.

Im leads the Web.com Tour money list, winning the season opener in Great Exuma, Bahamas, and notching two runner-up finishes in 13 starts on the tour this season.

ALSO ADVANCING: Adam Scott kept his major-championship streak alive after shooting 66(B)-72(L) to earn one of the final spots, at 6 under. Scott will now head to Shinnecock Hills in two weeks, where he will make his 68th straight major start. Only Sergio Garcia, who will play his 73rd consecutive major at Shinnecock Hills, has played more in a row.

Scott will likely now withdraw from the FedEx St. Jude Classic, which would be his fifth straight week playing on Tour, to rest up for the U.S. Open. At No. 64 in the world rankings, he no longer has to worry about the top-60 cutoff after Sunday.

Joining Scott at 6 under were Ollie Schniederjans, Harold Varner III, Aaron Baddeley and Scottish amateur Ryan Lumsden. Baddeley will be making his 10th U.S. Open start while Varner and Schniederjans will each be making their second U.S. Open trips. Varner made it through local and sectional stages in 2013 while Schniederjans earned his 2015 U.S. Open start via the McCormack medal. Lumsden is a rising senior at Northwestern and is ranked 100th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Michael Putnam fired a closing 64 on the Lakes to tie for fifth at 7 under along with Russell Knox, Patrick Rodgers, Will Zalatoris and Shubhankar Sharma. Putnam has now qualified for six U.S. Opens. This will be Knox’s third straight U.S. Open and fourth overall. Rodgers made it through sectionals in Columbus two years ago. Zalatoris, the 2014 U.S. Junior champ, and Sharma, an Indian native who earned a special invite to the Masters this year, will be making their U.S. Open debuts.

Keegan Bradley and Brian Gay each tied for third at 8 under. Bradley runs his streak to seven straight U.S. Open appearances. He tied for fourth at Pinehurst in 2014. Gay has played in eight previous U.S. Opens, making just one cut. That came in 2011, in his most recent U.S. Open start.

ALTERNATES: Nine PGA Tour members finished at 5 under, including Patton Kizzire and Ted Potter Jr., who have each won this season on Tour. (Kizzire has won twice.) Potter nabbed first-alternate honors while Kevin Tway was second alternate.

MISSED OUT: ACC Player of the Year Stephen Franken, an amateur from N.C. State, closed with a 3-under 69 at Brookside, but finished at 4 under. … David Lingmerth, who was near the lead Saturday at the Memorial, also was 4 under. … Ryan Armour, who on last fall’s Sanderson Farms Championship, was among those at 3 under. … Yusaku Miyazato, who began the year at 50th in the world rankings but dropped to 68th after a T-70 at Memorial, ended up at 2 under. … After playing in eight of nine U.S. Opens, Ryan Moore (1 under) will now miss his second straight championship. He withdrew last year because of injury. … Texas grad Scottie Scheffler, who had made it through sectionals two straight years, shot 76 in Round 2 at Lakes and finished 3 over. … NCAA champions Kristoffer Ventura (even) and Zach Bauchou (5 over) of Oklahoma State each missed. … Vijay Singh, Beau Hossler, Curtis Luck, Danny Lee and Joaquin Niemann were among those who withdrew mid-qualifier.