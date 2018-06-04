U.S. Open sectionals: Hole-in-one helps Tim Wilkinson advance in Maryland

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Rockville, Md. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

• • •

Rockville, Md.

Woodmont CC, Par 72



Four spots available

Final scores

MEDALIST: Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz, 25, earned his first ticket to the U.S. Open after firing rounds of 67-69 to finish at 8 under and win by two shots.

The 25-year-old, who played last season on the PGA Tour, is currently 11th on the Web.com Tour money list. He made his major debut last summer at the British Open, where he missed the cut.

ALSO ADVANCING: New Zealand’s Tim Wilkinson, 39, used a hole-in-one on the sixth hole of his second round to help him earn a ticket to Shinnecock. Wilkinson finished in solo second at 6 under. He tied for 61st at Oakmont in 2016.

Penn State grad Cole Miller, who was first-team All-Big Ten as a senior last season, finished third at 5 under. Miller, who will play on the Mackenzie Tour this summer, will compete as an amateur at Shinnecock. He was three shots better than Nittany Lions assistant T.J. Howe.

Liberty grad Mickey DeMorat, who posted eight top-16 finishes as a senior last season, earned the final spot by beating out Billy Hurley III and Chase Wright in a playoff after the three players each finished at 3 under.

ALTERNATES: Wright, from Carmel, Ind., fired a second-round 67 to get into the playoff, where he secured first-alternate status. Hurley, trying for his third U.S. Open berth, was second alternate.

MISSED OUT: Martin Trainer, who won the Web.com Tour’s El Bosque Championship this year, slipped to 1 under after a closing 74. … Sean Knapp, 55, who has played in 42 USGA championships but never a U.S. Open, shot 3 over. … Virginia Tech’s Mark Lawrence Jr., a semifinalist at the 2017 U.S. Amateur, shot 8 over.