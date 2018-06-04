U.S. Open sectionals: Luis Gagne, who won coin flip at locals, medals in Jupiter

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Jupiter, Fla. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

Jupiter, Fla.

The Bear’s Club, Par 72

Three spots available

Final scores

MEDALIST: LSU rising senior Luis Gagne shot 68-70 to finish at 6 under and medal by two shots. Gagne, of course, was the beneficiary of a coin flip out of local qualifying.

Last month at Orange Tree in Orlando, Fla., Gagne earned the final ticket to sectionals via a coin flip because he and his competitor, South Florida senior Cristian DiMarco, had left the course and weren’t present to participate in a playoff. (DiMarco ended up getting into sectionals as a first alternate anyways and earned second-alternate status at The Bear’s Club.)

Gagne was one of three current LSU players to advance out of sectionals on Monday. Philip Barbaree and Jacob Bergeron co-medaled in Richmond, Texas. Former LSU player Sam Burns medaled in Memphis.

ALSO ADVANCING: PGA Tour player Richy Werenski shot 71-69 to earn his first U.S. Open start. Werenski played college golf at Georgia Tech, which also boasted the third and final qualifier, current Yellow Jacket Tyler Strafaci, who won a 6-for-1 playoff over DiMarco, Florida’s Andy Zhang (who is likely turning pro later this year), Alabama commit Canon Claycomb, Christo Greyling and Nathan Stamey.

Strafaci and Stamey each birdied the first playoff hole before Strafaci holed a 10-footer for par and Stamey missed a 5-foot putt on the second playoff hole.

ALTERNATES: Stamey is first alternate while DiMarco is second alternate.

MISSED OUT: Zhang was trying to qualify for his second U.S. Open. He became the youngest to qualify for the championship in 2012 when he played at Olympic Club as a 14-year-old. … Former Florida State golfer Jack Maguire, who qualified for last year’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills and made the cut, finished at even par thanks to a second-round 75. … PGA Tour player Cameron Tringale shot 82 in the first round but opted to keep going. He fired a 69 in Round 2, but still finished at 9 over. … Sam Saunders and Alex Cejka were among those who withdrew mid-qualifier.