U.S. Open sectionals: NHL referee Garrett Rank co-medals in Georgia

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Roswell, Ga. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

• • •

Roswell, Ga.

Ansley GC (Settindown Creek), Par 72

Three spots available

Final scores

MEDALIST(S): Low scoring was at a premium Monday in Roswell as just four players broke par in 36 holes. Canadian mid-amateur Garrett Rank and Michael Hebert of Atlanta led the way as co-medalists, each shooting 2 under.

Rank, who has been a full-time NHL referee for two seasons and even got playoff action this year, has played in 15 USGA championships, but never a U.S. Open until now.

Hebert, who played collegiately at Auburn and turned pro in 2013, is 48th on the Web.com Tour money list this season. He, too, has never played a U.S. Open.

ALSO ADVANCING: Former PGA Tour player Roberto Castro defeated amateur Bryce Hendrix in a playoff for the third and final spot after each player finished at 1 under. Castro, who is 13th on the Web.com Tour money list this season, shot 69 in the final 18 holes.

ALTERNATES: Hendrix, a rising senior at UNCG who closed in 67 Monday, is first alternate. Gene Sauers, 55, is the second alternate after topping PGA Tour player Stephan Jaeger, Florida State product Chase Seiffert and amateur Andy Ogletree of Georgia Tech in a playoff. Sauers missed the cut at Erin Hills last summer. This will be his fifth U.S. Open, but just second since 1987.

MISSED OUT: Clemson’s Bryce Nimmer and Duke’s Alex Smalley each shot 2 over to miss a playoff by three shots. Smalley closed in 76 after opening with a 70. … Tadd Fujikawa of Honolulu, who played in the 2006 US. Open at age 15, shot 13 over. … Vanderbilt commit Jackson Van Paris, the youngest player in this year’s sectionals at 14, finished at 13 over, as well.