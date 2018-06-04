U.S. Open sectionals: Will Grimmer earns return trip, as young guns reign in Springfield

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Springfield, Ohio. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

Springfield, Ohio

Springfield CC, Par 70

Five spots available

Scores

MEDALIST: Will Grimmer is back in the U.S. Open!

If you recall, the Cincinnati product first made a name for himself when he qualified for the 2014 U.S. Open at the age of 17. He shot 77-80 at Pinehurst No. 2 and hadn’t been back to the U.S. Open since … until now.

Grimmer, 21, opened in 4-under 66 in Springfield and came home in 1-under 69 to finish at 5-under 135 and earn medalist honors from the site by a single stroke. The incoming Ohio State senior will now have his second major championship experience. Grimmer didn’t have his best college season in 2017-18, finishing the campaign ranked No. 329 by Golfweek a season after posting at No. 136. But he finished it strong with a fourth at the Big Ten Championship. And now he gets to travel east for the U.S. Open again.

ALSO QUALIFYING: Dylan Meyer, who just finished a stellar four-year career at Illinois, does good in his pro debut. A pair of 68s from Meyer, 22, allows him to place second and qualify, following in the footsteps of former teammate Nick Hardy (who qualified for the 2015 and ’16 U.S. Opens while playing for Illinois). Meyer had a rough start to his 2017-18 senior season at Illinois and was ranked No. 246 after three events, but he rebounded marvelously and ended the campaign ranked 30th. Brian Stuard, a PGA Tour winner, goes 66-71 to finish third and move on. This will be his fourth U.S. Open, where he’s yet to make a cut. Timothy Wiseman makes it two amateurs who pass through this site, as the incoming Ball State senior fired a 2-under 138 and survived a three-for-two playoff to nab his U.S. Open spot.

ALTERNATES: Corey Conners is the odd man out in that playoff and thus is first alternate. David Lutterus opens in 65 but closes in 74 in finishing at 1 under and being relegated to the second alternate spot.

MISSED OUT: Kramer Hickok, a member of Texas’ 2012 national title squad and a former teammate of Jordan Spieth’s, comes in at 1 over to miss advancing by a few shots. … Brice Garnett, who won his first PGA Tour event in March, can’t find any magic. A 71-74 showing leaves him well short of advancing. … Doc Redman, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, goes 75-76 to fall well short. Redman turned pro immediately after his sophomore season at Clemson ended last week and thus forfeited his spot in the field at Shinnecock via his U.S. Amateur win (he had to remain amateur through the event to keep that exemption). … Two-time PGA Tour winner James Hahn (who opened in 72) withdraws. So does Zac Blair after an opening 73.