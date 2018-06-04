U.S. Open sectionals: Amateurs rule the day in California

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Daly City, Calif. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

Daly City, Calif.

Lake Merced GC, Par 72; Olympic Club (Ocean), Par 71

Five spots available

Scores

MEDALIST: It was a field day for amateurs at this site, so a medalist in that stead made the most sense.

Chun An Yu took the honors, firing an 8-under 135 to win by one. The Taiwan native moved to the U.S. late in his junior days but made an impression quickly when he captured the Western Junior and then the Junior Players in 2015. He would choose Arizona State for college golf and will enter his junior year there this fall.

Yu won once in his 2017-18 sophomore season and has a sectional victory he can add to his resume now. He came out firing in the morning with a 6-under 65 at the Olympic Club’s Ocean Course, and his afternoon 70 at Lake Merced was more than enough to get the job done.

ALSO QUALIFYING: As we said, think amateurs.

Shintaro Ban eagles his final hole in the afternoon at Lake Merced to jump from 5 to 7 under and ensure his spot with a solo second. This performance is no surprise from Ban, who just completed a senior season at UNLV in which he was No. 7 in the nation. Although if the amateur brought the same golf bag to sectionals that he used all spring at UNLV, some might think former teammate and current roommate John Oda qualified for the U.S. Open for a second straight year. (We explain here.)

Rhett Rasmussen, an incoming junior at BYU, and Franklin Huang, who recently finished his career at Stanford, both get in at 6 under to tie for third and advance. Sung Joon Park (T-3, 6 under) is the only pro to get a U.S. Open spot from this site.

ALTERNATES: Edward Olson is the first alternate and Tim Widing is the second.

MISSED OUT: Max Homa, the 2013 NCAA individual champion at Cal, comes in at 4 under, but that is two short of qualifying. … Current Cal star Collin Morikawa, No. 1 in Golfweek’s rankings for the 2017-18 season, also falls short of advancing. His 2-under total doesn’t quite do it. … Byron Meth, the 2014 U.S. Amateur Public Links champ, finishes at 2 over. … Justin Suh qualified for the 2016 U.S. Open. But the third-ranked player in college golf this season opens in 78 at Olympic this time. Props to him on an afternoon 68 at Lake Merced, but it’s not nearly enough.