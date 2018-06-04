Volcano eruption engulfs PGA Tour Latinoamerica course in Guatemala

A catastrophic event in Guatemala has caused tragedy, as the Fuego volcano erupted Sunday and reportedly spewed a river of lava and plumes of smoke almost 6 miles into the air.

The death toll from the eruption has already reached 62, with hundreds more injured and others still missing.

Caught in the eruption’s wrath as well was La Reunion Golf Resort and Residences, which sits within miles of the volcano. The site has hosted a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event since 2014 and actually kicked off the Tour’s 2018 season with the Guatemala Stella Artois Open.

The site was reportedly evacuated of guests and staff, and it has been engulfed by the eruption.

Here’s some disturbing photo and video evidence:

Better side by side comparison of the same driving range at La Reunion in Antigua #Guatemala with the eruption of #FuegoVolcano pic.twitter.com/K9alntF3UL — Brian Figueroa (@GuatAtMe) June 4, 2018

Wow – view from La Reunion Golf Course… pic.twitter.com/MyQdiEbikj — Matthew Watson (@Matthew__Watson) June 3, 2018

Visited La Reunion golf course while on a class trip to Guatemala back in grad school. It’s the only time I’ve been on a course where a member arrived by helicopter. Received this before and after photo today from Doug Maxwell following the eruption, total devastation pic.twitter.com/IxSvrllvv2 — Paul Koch (@uwpaul) June 4, 2018

The PGA Tour Latinoamerica released a statement in light of Sunday’s events in Guatemala.

Todos nosotros en el PGA TOUR estamos consternados por la noticia de la erupción del Volcán de Fuego ayer domingo. Today, all of us at the @PGATOUR are truly saddened at the news of the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tv6bOg21G8 — PGATOURLA (@PGATOURLA) June 4, 2018

It’s certainly a terrible situation. Thoughts and prayers to those and their families effected by these events in Guatemala.

Related Nearby volcano erupting at PGA Tour Latinoamerica event