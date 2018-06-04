Volcano eruption engulfs PGA Tour Latinoamerica course in Guatemala

A catastrophic event in Guatemala has caused tragedy, as the Fuego volcano erupted Sunday and reportedly spewed a river of lava and plumes of smoke almost 6 miles into the air.
The death toll from the eruption has already reached 62, with hundreds more injured and others still missing.
Caught in the eruption’s wrath as well was La Reunion Golf Resort and Residences, which sits within miles of the volcano. The site has hosted a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event since 2014 and actually kicked off the Tour’s 2018 season with the Guatemala Stella Artois Open.
The site was reportedly evacuated of guests and staff, and it has been engulfed by the eruption.
Here’s some disturbing photo and video evidence:
The PGA Tour Latinoamerica released a statement in light of Sunday’s events in Guatemala.
It’s certainly a terrible situation. Thoughts and prayers to those and their families effected by these events in Guatemala.
