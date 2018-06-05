2018 U.S. Open preview: Shinnecock Hills No. 4 flyover, analysis

We continue our hole-by-hole preview of the U.S. Open with a look at hole No. 4 at Shinnecock Hills.

The fourth hole, “Pump House,” was lengthened 30 yards to 408 in 1986 and 1995, but will play 475 this time round.

Here is what PJ Boatwright wrote in 1986:

We constructed a new tee that added about 30 yards on this hole. That means the fairway bunker on the right, which could have been ignored, is now very much in play. The green is slightly elevated and relatively small. It will require a well-played short iron shot. The green has been enlarged at the right front to provide a tough hole location behind a bunker.

Here is the USGA description for 2018:

The tee shot and approach shot will typically play into a hurting or right-to-left wind on this hole that has been lengthened by 40 yards. The left side has been brought in so the fairway measures 32.5 yards wide at 300 yards out, which also brings the fairway bunkers into play. The preferred angle of approach is from the right side of the fairway, with the exception of a hole location on the right side of the green. The slightly elevated green has some subtle movement.

And the 4th hole flyover: