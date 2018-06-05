Father's Day gift guide: Sure shots to make Dad smile

Trust us: Dads don’t need more ties or coffee mugs. What they do need is golf gear; the more the better. Here are several ideas for Father’s Day gifts that will make any golfer smile June 17 and throughout the year:

Oakley PRIZM Dark Golf Targetline glasses, $153

With style that works on and off the course, the PRIZM Dark golf lenses enhance green and blue tones, making it easier to see contrasts in the fairways and subtle undulations on the putting surface.

FootJoy MyJoy custom shoes, $189.99-$319.99

Many styles of FootJoy shoes can be customized in a myriad of colors with individualized touches. Choose from spiked and spikeless models, including the Pro/SL ($189.99), which has grown in popularity among PGA Tour professionals. Consumers are guided through a series of steps online to pick everything from model of shoe to color of shoelaces.

Club Champion club fitting (price varies)

Any golfer can benefit from a professionally conducted custom club fitting. With 32 locations around the U.S. and more opening soon, Club Champion is poised to help golfers build a best-fitting set with the use of technology and in-house assembly of the clubs to match a player’s swing. Gift cards are available.

SC200 Swing Caddie, $349.99

Launch monitors, which have become as common as tees on PGA Tour ranges, historically have cost $15,000 to $25,000. However, Voice Caddie’s SC200 Swing Caddie costs less than some of today’s drivers and can provide swing speed, ball speed, distance and smash factor to help a player dial in his swing and yardages.

Skechers Go Golf Pro V.3 shoes, $150

These leather, spiked shoes offer waterproof protection in a classic design. They have lightweight cushioning and a heel lock feature for a stable, secure fit in a sleek, low profile.

Seamus Golf ball markers, $45

The New York City Manhole cover ball marker is a hand-made replica of the originals that lined the city’s streets in 1921 and is forged from mild carbon steel. Initials can be added free of charge.

ECCO BIOM Hybrid 3 shoes, $200-$220

The latest offering in this line features a yak leather upper protected by a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane and a Tri-Fi-Grip outsole. The shoe is designed to move with the foot throughout the swing for comfort and stability.

Stitch Alignment Sticks Cover, $36

Used by scores of pros on the PGA Tour, these genuine leather covers make those alignment aids bought at the hardware store look cool.

Lie + Loft Pebble Beach Waves print, $49.99-$99.99

Available in 8-inch, 13-inch and 18-inch versions, Lie & Loft brings back one of the most iconic logos in golf and allows you to hang it stylishly from any wall.

Sun Mountain H2NO SuperLite waterproof bag, $289.99

The fabric used to make this bag includes a waterproof coating on both sides. It has YKK zippers, and the seams are sealed to keep water out. There are five club compartments, and the clear vinyl window on the rain cover lets players grab clubs without fully opening the zipper and allowing rain into the bag.

Puma Golf’s FusionYarn polos, $70

Part of Puma’s Autumn/Winter collection, these polos (pictured: Local Pro and Crossings) use high-quality FusionYarn fabric, which blends the softness and breathability of cotton with the moisture-wicking properties and high durability of polyester.

Bushnell Hybrid laser rangefinder, $399.99

When the flag is spotted using this laser rangefinder, pressing a button on top of the unit brings up the distance to the flag plus the GPS measurements to the front and back of the green, giving a complete picture of where the hole is located in relation to the putting surface.

Arccos 360, $249.99

This 14-sensor system pairs with a free smartphone app to track every shot on more than 40,000 courses. It compiles detailed stats and comes with Caddie 2.0, a real-time club-selection system that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to help a player manage his game.

Jones’ Utility Rover golf bag, $169.95

The Utility Rover combines the simplicity of the classic Jones carry bags with several of the innovative features of the Utility Series stand bags. The introduction of the Utility Rover marks the company’s first legless bag to include single-strap and double-strap carrying options.

New Balance’s Minimus Tour shoes, $139.99

New Balance’s most recent men’s golf shoe, the Minimus Tour, features a flexible NDurance spikeless rubber outsole, Ortholite insole, REVlite 4mm drop midsole and Champ Slim-Lok Zarma Tour cleat system. New Balance is also running a Father’s Day promotion through June: Purchase a pair of New Balance golf shoes and receive a coupon for a free pair of slide sandals.

Jordan Trainer ST G shoes, $175

The Jordan Trainer ST G provides enhanced ground feel and water-resistant protection. The Nike Free-inspired outsole provides secure traction with more points of contact during the swing. The full-length foam midsole and molded sockliner deliver lightweight cushioning.

Under Armour’s UA Tuned Golf Assist eyewear, $79.99

These glasses feature UA Tuned Golf lenses with a proprietary tint formula for heightened contrast in bright conditions while offering increased clarity. The technology improves depth perception and enhances definition. An anatomical fit eliminates pressure for comfortable all-day wear.

Chase54’s Unit Polo, $69

The Unit polo’s bold color with pinhole mesh material offers breathability and spring style on or off the course. The brand’s signature DryFuze fabric technology is specially designed to transport moisture from your skin to the clothing’s exterior to stay dry and comfortable. Stretch material allows for a free swing, while removable collar stays create a polished look.

UNIQLO’s Kando pants, $39.90

Worn by PGA Tour golfer Adam Scott, the Kando pants are made with a 100-percent polyester fabric that features a cotton-like natural texture with moisture absorption and quick-drying properties. They are also wrinkle resistant after washing and easy to iron.

Adidas Golf’s Tour360 shoes, $200

The upper of the Tour360 2.0 shoes features premium leather, while Boost responsive cushioning offers increased energy return. Climaproof provides protection from rain, wind and snow. They also offer extra room in the forefoot and midfoot, and lockdown support in the heel.

Devereux’s Gravity Pant, $135

The Gravity Pant is an upper-casual, lightweight performance pant designed for style and performance. Engineered with Hybrid Stretch Woven fabric, a bonded back zipper and adjustable zippered leg opening for either a tailored or athletic fit.