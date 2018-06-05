The Forecaddie: U.S. Women’s Open final round posts 2nd-lowest rating

Star players and star weather did not align for the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open, making The Forecaddie hardly surprised to learn Sunday’s final round audience was the second lowest since records have been kept.

Overnight ratings show an average of 878,000 viewers tuned into Fox to see Ariya Jutanagarn hang on to win, up from the all-time low last year of 790,000. Ratings on record date to 1995.

Thursday’s first-round telecast on Fox Sports 1 drew a .09, tying the lowest first round rating of any televised LPGA event in 2018.

The Man Out Front is mostly wondering how the U.S. Women’s Open will fare going forward if always played against The Memorial. This year’s Memorial at least featured tee times moved up to avoid weather that never arrived, giving the women a chance to shine against a tape replay of earlier Memorial play. At least in 2021 and 2023 the Open will be on the West Coast, avoiding the Memorial finish.