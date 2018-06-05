Alaska native Trevor Stefan came across a group of bears while playing on Moose Run Golf Course in Anchorage.

It was not the first time he had spotted bears while playing golf in his home state. But he had never seen them “play through” to the green, stealing the hole flag in the process.

This time, their antics carried a special meaning.

Stefan lives out of state and was back home for his late grandfather’s memorial service.

“As sad as this all is, it was such a blessing and wonderful experience with the bears yesterday. My dad was a true outdoorsman and we knew he was watching down on Trevor (Saturday),” Stefan’s mother, Alissa Stefan, wrote in a Facebook message to the Anchorage Daily News.

Golfers often find themselves close to alligators on courses throughout the Southeastern U.S.

Golfers in other climes have to be watchful of animal intruders, too.