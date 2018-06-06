Police: Car in crash that injured Bud Cauley went airborne, hit tree

Bud Cauley called the auto crash he was involved in last week a part of the “scariest night of my life.”

The crash injured Cauley and three others late Friday.

David Crawford, 37, was driving at the time of the crash, which also injured former Columbus Blue Jackets player James Wisniewski, police said in a report released Tuesday. The crash occurred near Muirfield Village Golf Club, site of the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament.

The car driven by Crawford went went airborne and struck a large tree after leaving the right side of the road and hitting a culvert, the police report said. The car then hit several smaller trees before coming to a stop in a ditch.

Cauley, who missed the cut at the Memorial earlier in the day, suffered a broken leg, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung in the crash.

Crawford was given his Miranda rights and field-sobriety tests, according to the incident report. He was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, questioned by police and eventually released to his wife.

A spokesman for the Dublin Police Department told The Columbus Dispatch that charges were pending against Crawford but would not say what they are.