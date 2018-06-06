President Trump may play golf with Kim Jong Un, if . . .

The United States and North Korea are scheduled to begin negotiations next week in Singapore over ending the nuclear weapons program of dictator Kim Jong Un.

Among the possible results of the talks: war, nothing, a treaty between the two countries and/or a round of golf between President Donald Trump and Kim.

Trump has raised the possibility of the North Korean leader visiting his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida – if the initial talks in Singapore are successful and there is a follow-up visit by Kim to the United States.

And you would be right to expect some down time during that visit including a possible 18 holes with Kim, reports Bloomberg and The Daily Beast, which cited two administration officials.

“He has also discussed [possibly] golfing with Kim,” a senior Trump administration official told The Daily Beast.

Trump’s golf game has been the subject of scrutiny, scorn and secrecy since he became president.

It is not known if Kim plays golf.

His father, Kim Jong Il, infamously shot a 34 in his first round of golf – carding five aces – at Pyongyang Golf Course in 1994.

The late North Korean dictator, who in died 2011 at age 69, smoked the the 7,700-yard track at 38-under par.