We have a pretty good idea where Tiger Woods will be staying during the U.S. Open next week.

Woods’ $20 million yacht, aptly named “Privacy,” was spotted docked about one hour east of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club on New York’s Long Island, reports the New York Post.

Woods has owned the vessel since 2004. He and his former wife, Elin Nordegren, spent their wedding night and honeymoon aboard the 155-foot ship sailing the Caribbean sea.

The ship sleeps between 10 and 12 and has a crew of nine.

It includes:

A large deck bar

Eight-person Jacuzzi

Scuba-tank fill station

Inflatable decompression chamber

Cherry woodwork in the interior

A VIP stateroom with two queen size cabin amidships and a twin cabin.

Gym with a treadmill, exercise bike and free weights

Three-person elevator

A theater

The ship reportedly costs $2 million each year to operate.

Among notable guests hosted onboard “Privacy” over the years: Michael Jordan, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey.

The 6,500 sq.-ft. craft is capable of crossing the Atlantic Ocean, given its 4,000-mile range and 12,000-gallon fuel tank. It travels at a maximum speed of 17 knots. Woods unsuccessfully tried to sell the ship for $25 million in 2011.