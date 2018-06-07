Best of the best: Ranking all 50 U.S. Open courses

Fifty golf courses currently in operation have played host to the U.S. Open.

Thirty-four of the tracks to have hosted the national championship appear in Golfweek’s Best Top 100 Classic or Modern courses lists. The rankings in this list are determined by Golfweek’s Best raters using 10 criteria that include memorability of various holes and the “Walk in the Park” test.

In all, 53 courses have held a U.S. Open, but three of those courses have since closed.

Here’s how the 50 Open host courses still operating stack up (or down):

50. Northwood Club 5.64

1952; Dallas

49. Inwood CC 5.75

1923; Inwood, N.Y.

48. Glen View Club 5.92

1904; Golf, Ill.

47. Onwentsia Club 6.16

1906; Lake Forest, Ill.

46. Fresh Meadow CC 6.17

1932; Great Neck, N.Y.

45. North Shore CC 6.24

1933; Glenview, Ill.

44. Columbia CC 6.33

1921; Chevy Chase, Md.

43. Champions GC, Cypress Creek 6.35

1969; Houston

42. Midlothian CC 6.37

1914; Midlothian, Ill.

41. Worcester CC 6.57

1925; Worcester, Mass.

40. Brae Burn CC, Main 6.60

1919; West Newton, Mass.

39. Torrey Pines Golf Course, South 6.78

2008; La Jolla, Calif.

38. Bellerive CC 6.83

1965; St. Louis

37. Country Club of Buffalo 6.90

1912; Buffalo, N.Y.

36. Atlanta Athletic Club, Highlands 6.90

1976; Duluth, Ga.

35. Philadelphia CC 6.94

1939; Gladwyne, Pa.

34. Erin Hills (No. 98 Modern) 6.99

2017; Erin, Wis.

33. The Minikahda Club (No. 98 Classic) 7.00

1916; Minneapolis

32. Cherry Hills CC (No. 89 Classic) 7.07

1978, 1960, 1938; Cherry Hills Village, Colo

31. Medinah CC, No. 3 (No. 91 Classic) 7.07

1990, 1975, 1949; Medinah, Ill

30. Skokie CC (No. 86 Classic) 7.08

1922; Glencoe, Ill

29. Hazeltine National GC (No. 83 Modern) 7.09

1991, 1970; Chaska, Minn.

28. Congressional CC, Blue (No. 80 Classic) 7.13

2011, 1997, 1964; Bethesda, Md.

27. Colonial CC (No. 65 Classic) 7.28

1941; Fort Worth, Texas

26. Canterbury GC (No. 61 Classic) 7.34

1946, 1940; Beachwood, Ohio

25. St. Louis CC (No. 58 Classic) 7.37

1947; St. Louis, Mo.

24. Oak Hill CC, East (No. 57 Classic) 7.39

1989, 1968, 1956; Rochester, N.Y.

23. Interlachen CC (No. 53 Classic) 7.42

1930; Edina, Minn.

22. Olympia Fields CC, North (No. 52 Classic) 7.43

2003, 1928; Olympia Fields, Ill.

21. Chambers Bay (No. 44 Modern) 7.43

2015; University Place, Wash.

20. Scioto CC (No. 48 Classic) 7.48

1926; Columbus, Ohio

19. Inverness Club (No. 47 Classic) 7.48

1979, 1957, 1931, 1920; Toledo, Ohio

18. Newport CC (No. 43 Classic) 7.52

1895; Newport, R.I.

17. Baltusrol GC, Lower (No. 41 Classic) 7.53

1993, 1980, 1967, 1954, 1936; Springfield, N.J.

16. Baltimore CC, East (No. 40 Classic) 7.59

1899; Lutherville-Timonium, Md.

15. The Olympic Club, Lake (No. 38 Classic) 7.62

2012, 1998, 1987, 1966, 1955; Daly City, Calif.

14. Myopia Hunt Club (No. 33 Classic) 7.71

1908, 1905, 1901, 1898; South Hamilton, Mass.

13. Southern Hills CC (No. 31 Classic) 7.72

2001, 1977, 1958; Tulsa, Okla.

12. Garden City GC (No. 28 Classic) 7.80

1902; Garden City, N.Y.

11. The Country Club (No. 27 Classic) 7.89

1988, 1963, 1913; Brookline, Mass.

10. Bethpage State Park, Black (No. 25 Classic) 7.93

2009, 2002; Farmingdale, N.Y.

9. Oakland Hills CC, South (No. 20 Classic) 8.05

1996, 1985, 1961, 1951, 1937, 1924; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

8. Riviera CC (No. 18 Classic) 8.14

1948; Pacific Palisades, Calif.

7. Winged Foot GC, West (No. 17 Classic) 8.33

2006, 1984, 1974, 1959, 1929; Mamaroneck, N.Y.

6. Pinehurst Resort, #2 (No. 14 Classic) 8.41

2014, 2005, 1999; Pinehurst, N.C.

5. Chicago GC (No. 10 Classic) 8.71

1911, 1900, 1897; Wheaton, Ill.

4. Pebble Beach Golf Links (No. 8 Classic) 8.90

2010, 2000, 1992, 1982, 1972; Pebble Beach, Calif.

3. Merion GC, East (No. 7 Classic) 8.90

2013, 1981, 1971, 1950, 1934; Ardmore, Pa.

2. Oakmont CC (No. 6 Classic) 9.08

2016, 2007, 1994, 1983, 1973, 1962, 1953, 1935, 1927; Oakmont, Pa.

1. Shinnecock Hills GC (No. 3 Classic) 9.38

Host in 2018, 2004, 1995, 1986, 1896; Shinnecock Hills, N.Y.

The three closed U.S. Open courses not rated here are: Baltusrol GC (1915, 1913; Springfield, N.J.), which closed in 1918 as two new courses were built on the site; Philadelphia Cricket Club, St. Martin’s (1910, 1907; Philadelphia), which is now a nine-hole course; and Englewood GC (1909; Englewood, N.J.), which closed in 1976.