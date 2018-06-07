Live blog: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Phil Mickelson's recent results at TPC Southwind: 2013: T2

2014: T11

2015: T3

2016: T2

2017: 9 pic.twitter.com/xUa9TVvGw0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 7, 2018

FedEx St. Jude Classic Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:40 a.m. ET): Play is underway in Memphis! So far, Troy Merritt and Chad Campbell are co-leaders after going 3 under in their first six holes. Brooks Koepka is 1 under through four. Phil Mickelson is Even par through four.

