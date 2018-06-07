Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Live blog: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Round 1

Jun 3, 2018; Dublin, OH, USA; Phil Mickelson addresses the crowd on the ninth hole during the final round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

FedEx St. Jude Classic Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:40 a.m. ET): Play is underway in Memphis! So far, Troy Merritt and Chad Campbell are co-leaders after going 3 under in their first six holes. Brooks Koepka is 1 under through four. Phil Mickelson is Even par through four.

