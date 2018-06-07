Minnesota reportedly on verge of getting PGA Tour event

A PGA Tour event may be heading to the Twin Cities in 2019.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the announcement of a PGA Tour event going to Minnesota could be coming soon.

The Pioneer Press notes that Hollis Cavner, the tournament director for the PGA Tour Champions’ 3M Championship, has been aggressively pursuing a PGA Tour stop for the TPC Twin Cities layout that currently hosts the 3M Championship.

When queried about the possibility of a PGA Tour stop headed that way, Cavner responded by telling the Pioneer Press that he would not comment until there is a formal agreement with the PGA Tour.

It was further noted by the Pioneer Press that a source said that PGA Tour is expected to make an announcement “in weeks.”

On the other side, there is the Houston situation. The PGA Tour supposedly gave organizers until June 1 to get a sponsor for the Houston Open to keep the longtime event on the 2018-19 schedule, but that deadline has passed without either.

The Golf Club of Houston recently declined to host the event in the future and the sponsor issue had been a thorn for some time.

A Houston Chronicle report notes that Jim Crane, owner of the Houston Astros, has pulled together a group of local investors to try to save the Houston Open and move it to a mid-October date.

In the meantime, a PGA Tour event in Minnesota is potentially ahead.

According to the Pioneer Press, the possible tournament dates for an event in Minnesota would be June 6-9 (the week before the U.S. Open) or July 11-14 (the week before the Open Championship).

Big events have come to Minnesota recently with Hazeltine National hosting the 2002 and ’09 PGA Championships along with the 2016 Ryder Cup. The Chaska, Minn., layout has already been announced as the host of the 2028 Ryder Cup.

But the PGA Tour hasn’t hosted an event in the state since the Minnesota Golf Classic in the late 1960s.

Still, change may be in the air. With Detroit getting a PGA Tour event starting in 2019, the schedule may be altered quite a bit.