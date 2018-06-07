Club: TaylorMade Spider Mini putters

Price: $299 with SuperStroke Pistol GTR 1.0 grip

Specs: 33 inches, 34 inches or 35 inches in left- and right-handed models

Available: June 8

Goal

Building on the success of the Spider line of putters, TaylorMade aims to provide the same level of stability and performance in a small package with the Spider Mini putters.

The Scoop

Jason Day rose to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking using a red TaylorMade Spider tour putter, and numerous other Tour pros have added the club to their bags. The Spider Tour’s appeal was that its balance was ideal for golfers who make a slightly arced putting stroke, and it had extra weight in the back wings, making it stable and forgiving while still being relatively small.

With the new Spider Mini putters, TaylorMade is trying to deliver the same performance in an even smaller package.

Available in a Tour Red or Diamond Silver finish, the Spider Mini putters are 15 percent smaller than the Spider Tour putters. They weigh 355 grams and have the same moment of inertia and stability on off-center hits as their larger family members. TaylorMade said that designing the head with the same weight in a smaller size shifted the center of gravity forward slightly, so the Spider Mini putters release through the impact area more like a blade putter than a mallet even though they are face balanced.

To ensure the swing weight and balance are ideal for a wide variety of players, TaylorMade designed the Spider Mini with an adjustable sole weight. It is not designed to be changed by golfers, but custom fitters can remove the weight and select from 2.5-, 5-, 7.5-, 10-, 15- and 20-gram weights to achieve the swing weight and feel a player wants.

Like the standard Spider Tour putters, the Spider Mini has TaylorMade’s aluminum Pure Roll face insert, which features grooves that point downward at a 45-degree angle. There is a polymer between each groove to soften the feel of impact, but the polymer allows the grooves to grab the ball at contact and encourage it to start rolling instead of skidding.

The T-shaped alignment lines extend back as far as a typical blade-style putter. TaylorMade hopes this system will make it easier for golfers who may be thinking about switching from a blade to a mallet for the first time.