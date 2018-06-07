U.S. Open 2018 tee times: Tiger Woods paired with top 2 players in world

Tiger Woods will be in an incredibly marquee pairing at the U.S. Open.

It was announced Thursday that Woods will tee it up in the first two rounds at Shinnecock Hills next week with Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. That would be Woods and the World Nos. 1 and 2 all in the same group at the year’s second major.

Pretty cool.

It was also revealed that they would go off No. 1 tee at 1:47 p.m. Eastern in the first round. Here were some of the first-round pairings and times that were unveiled Thursday:

Off Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka 1:03 p.m.: Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland

Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland 1:14 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera-Bello 1:36 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez

Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez 1:47 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson 1:58 p.m.: Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2:09 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Braden Thornberry (a), Brandt Snededker

Jason Dufner, Braden Thornberry (a), Brandt Snededker 2:20 p.m.: Ryan Lumsden (a), James Morrison, TBD

Ryan Lumsden (a), James Morrison, TBD 2:31 p.m.: Cameron Wilson, Will Grimmer (a), Philip Barbaree (a)

Cameron Wilson, Will Grimmer (a), Philip Barbaree (a) 2:42 p.m.: Rhett Rasmussen (a), Michael Hebert, Michael Block

Off Tee No. 10

8:02 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson 12:30 p.m.: Matt Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi

Matt Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi 12:41 p.m.: Paul Waring, Theo Humphrey (a), TBD

Paul Waring, Theo Humphrey (a), TBD 12:52 p.m.: Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans

Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans 1:03 p.m.: Noah Goodwin (a), Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry

Noah Goodwin (a), Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry 1:14 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, TBD

Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, TBD 1:25 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell 1:36 p.m.: Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk 1:47 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer 1:58 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin

Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin 2:09 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Chez Reavie, TBD

Shane Lowry, Chez Reavie, TBD 2:20 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (a)

Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (a) 2:31 p.m.: Franklin Huang (a), Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller

Franklin Huang (a), Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller 2:42 p.m.: Christopher Babcock, Timothy Wiseman (a), David Gazzolo

(a) = amateur