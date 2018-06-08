VIDEO: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle to take lead at FedEx St. Jude Classic

Dustin Johnson is pretty good at this thing called golf.

The World No. 2 is at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, an event where he won in 2012 and has two other top 10s. Well, it shows.

Johnson was right near the lead Friday at TPC Southwind when he came to the par-4 first (his 10th of the day). If he could hole a 110-yard shot from the fairway for eagle, he would share the lead.

Remarkably, Johnson did just that!

🚨 New leader! 🚨@DJohnsonPGA holes-out from 110 yards to tie the lead at -6.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Dw5yNw0XNN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2018

A prefect shot there, Dustin! Oh, and he would go on to birdie the following hole to take the outright lead.

As we said, this guy is pretty good at golf.