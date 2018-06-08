Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle to take lead at FedEx St. Jude Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 10: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson is pretty good at this thing called golf.

The World No. 2 is at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, an event where he won in 2012 and has two other top 10s. Well, it shows.

Johnson was right near the lead Friday at TPC Southwind when he came to the par-4 first (his 10th of the day). If he could hole a 110-yard shot from the fairway for eagle, he would share the lead.

Remarkably, Johnson did just that!

A prefect shot there, Dustin! Oh, and he would go on to birdie the following hole to take the outright lead.

As we said, this guy is pretty good at golf.

