Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Round 2

US Open 2017-Steve Stricker Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Round 2

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

FedEx St. Jude Classic Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:50 a.m. ET): Steve Stricker is now tied for the lead!

Here’s the current leaderboard…

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home