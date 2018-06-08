Mikko Korhonen grabs 36-hole lead at Shot Clock Masters

Mikko Korhonen made three straight birdies late on Friday in Austria and it pushed him out in front.

A 5-under 67 in the second round of the Shot Clock Masters pushed Korhonen to 9 under overall and one ahead of the field. Korhonen is a European Tour veteran who has played a full schedule on the circuit essentially since 2011.

The 37-year-old from Finland has yet to win on the European Tour, as he’s posted a pair of runners-up (both in 2017) and 12 other top 10s. His best finish this season was a solo third at the Tshwane Open.

Steve Webster and Justin Walters are tied for second at 8 under. Miguel Angel Jimenez leads a group in a tie for fourth at 7 under.

Oscar Lengden, the first-round leader, comes back with a Friday 73 and is tied for eighth at 5 under.